Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,870 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 824,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,127,543. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $166.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

