Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 13,000 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned 0.08% of Tilly’s worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tilly’s by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tilly’s by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TLYS. StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.52. 15,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,608. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.11.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 35.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

