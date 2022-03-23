Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 698 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 94,828.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after buying an additional 1,152,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after buying an additional 1,011,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 296.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 834,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,473,000 after acquiring an additional 624,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.58.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.29. 43,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,769. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.00. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,715. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.