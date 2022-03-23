Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Trading Up 2%

Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF – Get Rating) was up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 46,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 99,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.54.
About Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roxgold (ROGFF)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.