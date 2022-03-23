Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Position Boosted by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned approximately 0.28% of Royce Value Trust worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 54.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 41.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 27.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

RVT stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,566. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%.

Royce Value Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.