S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 60,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $631,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.17. 8,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,068. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.95 and its 200-day moving average is $208.55. The firm has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

