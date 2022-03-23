S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

Shares of MA traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $344.39. 18,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,131,012. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.91 and its 200 day moving average is $352.03. The stock has a market cap of $336.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

