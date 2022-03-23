S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Invests $198,000 in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 141.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of NYSE DOC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.21. 2,790,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

