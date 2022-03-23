S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 148 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 55,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.43. 39,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,037,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.65 and its 200 day moving average is $89.57. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $74.63 and a 12 month high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.