S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 696 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Xylem by 21.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,155,000 after purchasing an additional 400,195 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 94.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,026,000 after acquiring an additional 263,357 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 60.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 552,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,506,000 after acquiring an additional 208,458 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3,414.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,151,000 after acquiring an additional 205,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 24.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 782,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,754,000 after acquiring an additional 152,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.18.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

