SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. SafeMoon Inu has a total market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $20,129.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One SafeMoon Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeMoon Inu alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00048105 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.18 or 0.06966243 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,964.93 or 1.00144006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00045131 BTC.

SafeMoon Inu Profile

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

Buying and Selling SafeMoon Inu

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.