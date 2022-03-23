Sage Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,690 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up about 0.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,212,000 after acquiring an additional 16,577 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2,438.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,851,000 after acquiring an additional 915,248 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,343,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 375,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 324,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 208,267 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.81.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

