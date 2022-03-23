Sage Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,900,000 after buying an additional 1,275,109 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP opened at $100.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.97 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

