salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after buying an additional 805,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after buying an additional 1,109,641 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after buying an additional 488,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after buying an additional 257,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,888 shares of company stock valued at $26,413,821. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $9.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,785,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.07. The company has a market capitalization of $207.11 billion, a PE ratio of 145.47, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

