Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €45.00 by Baader Bank

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €45.00 ($49.45) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($31.32) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.46) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €34.26 ($37.65).

Salzgitter stock opened at €43.44 ($47.74) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €31.87. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €22.39 ($24.60) and a twelve month high of €42.26 ($46.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 5.23.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

