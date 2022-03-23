Sanara MedTech (SMTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SMTI opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.66. Sanara MedTech has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $212.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 2.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sanara MedTech during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 976.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanara MedTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

