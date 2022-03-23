Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) were up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.84 and last traded at $42.36. Approximately 56,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 18,209,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

