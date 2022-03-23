Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) versus Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Financial Survey

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) and Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Scholar Rock and Molecular Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock -700.46% -64.57% -40.69% Molecular Partners N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Scholar Rock and Molecular Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock 0 1 3 0 2.75 Molecular Partners 0 1 4 0 2.80

Scholar Rock currently has a consensus target price of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 178.37%. Molecular Partners has a consensus target price of $26.10, indicating a potential upside of 26.96%. Given Scholar Rock’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scholar Rock is more favorable than Molecular Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.4% of Scholar Rock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Molecular Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Scholar Rock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scholar Rock and Molecular Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock $18.82 million 26.61 -$131.80 million ($3.59) -3.95 Molecular Partners $10.67 million 62.29 -$66.94 million N/A N/A

Molecular Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scholar Rock.

Summary

Molecular Partners beats Scholar Rock on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scholar Rock (Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling. Its product candidate includes SRK-015 and SRK-181. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Leonard I. Zon in October 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Molecular Partners (Get Rating)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma. The company is also developing MP0274 that is in Phase I clinical trials for HER2-positive solid tumors; MP0310, which is in Phase I clinical trials for immuno-oncology; MPO317, a tumor-localized immune agonist that activates immune cells in the tumor; and Peptide-MHC, a tumor-localized immune-cell agonist to attack tumors. It has strategic partnerships with Allergan, Inc. and Amgen SA; and collaboration with AGC Biologics to develop anti-COVID-19 DARPin program. Molecular Partners AG was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Schlieren, Switzerland.

