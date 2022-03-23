Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.21. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 2,494,132 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $182.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.24 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHIP. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter valued at $116,000. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

