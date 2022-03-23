Security Bank (OTCMKTS:SYBJF) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2022

Security Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:SYBJFGet Rating) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Security Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24.

Security Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYBJF)

Security Bank Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to wholesale and retail clients in the Philippines. It operates through Financial Markets, Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and All Other segments. The company's Financial Markets segment offers money market, foreign exchange, financial derivatives, securities distribution, asset management, and trust and fiduciary services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Security Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.