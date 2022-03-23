Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,846 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

