Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CONE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.03.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $90.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 429.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.17 and a 1-year high of $90.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 990.48%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

