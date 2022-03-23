Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,673 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

NYSE:TEL opened at $131.83 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $123.31 and a one year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.07.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

