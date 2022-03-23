Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Bought by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. grew its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 19.6% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,032,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,405,000 after purchasing an additional 826,153 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 114.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,032,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,080,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 517,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,158,000 after purchasing an additional 95,971 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,416,000 after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sharad P. Jain bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

SXT stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $79.53. 176,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,963. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $106.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

