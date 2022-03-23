Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $39.51

Shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.51 and traded as low as $38.54. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $38.68, with a volume of 106,576 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho upgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Shin-Etsu Chemical ( OTCMKTS:SHECY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, PVC-framed windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, cathode materials, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite.

