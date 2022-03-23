Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ) Insider Graham Bradley Acquires 10,000 Shares

Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ – Get Rating) insider Graham Bradley bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.19 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,850.00 ($8,777.78).

On Friday, December 24th, Graham Bradley purchased 2,000 shares of Shine Justice stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.37 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,740.00 ($2,029.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Shine Justice’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. Shine Justice’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Shine Justice Company Profile

Shine Justice Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides damages based plaintiff litigation legal services in Australia; and insurance recovery consulting services in New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Personal Injury and New Practice Areas. The Personal Injury segment provides services related to public liability, catastrophic injuries, workers' compensation, and motor vehicle accidents.

