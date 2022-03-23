Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ) Insider Graham Bradley Acquires 10,000 Shares

Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ – Get Rating) insider Graham Bradley bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.19 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,850.00 ($8,777.78).
Graham Bradley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 24th, Graham Bradley purchased 2,000 shares of Shine Justice stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.37 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,740.00 ($2,029.63).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.36.
Shine Justice Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shine Justice Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides damages based plaintiff litigation legal services in Australia; and insurance recovery consulting services in New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Personal Injury and New Practice Areas. The Personal Injury segment provides services related to public liability, catastrophic injuries, workers' compensation, and motor vehicle accidents.
See Also
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Receive News & Ratings for Shine Justice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shine Justice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.