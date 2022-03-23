Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Shares of LON:ACSO opened at GBX 814 ($10.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.17. accesso Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 520 ($6.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,020 ($13.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £335.91 million and a PE ratio of -32.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 732.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 824.25.
accesso Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
