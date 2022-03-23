Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:ACSO opened at GBX 814 ($10.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.17. accesso Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 520 ($6.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,020 ($13.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £335.91 million and a PE ratio of -32.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 732.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 824.25.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

