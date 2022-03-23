Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,420 ($45.02) to GBX 3,300 ($43.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($45.42) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Keywords Studios currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,197.20 ($42.09).

Shares of LON KWS opened at GBX 2,200 ($28.96) on Monday. Keywords Studios has a 12-month low of GBX 1,950 ($25.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,366 ($44.31). The firm has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,384.39.

In other news, insider Marion Sears purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,490 ($32.78) per share, for a total transaction of £24,900 ($32,780.41).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

