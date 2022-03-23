SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.95

Shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 1058826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.
Several analysts have commented on SBEA shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53.
About SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)
SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.
