Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Director Sells $349,206.93 in Stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SIRI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 137,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,745,955. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

SIRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Sirius XM by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

