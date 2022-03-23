SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,445 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,197,312,000 after buying an additional 164,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Broadcom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after buying an additional 406,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Broadcom by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $792,221,000 after buying an additional 117,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

Broadcom stock traded down $8.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $602.38. 38,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,451. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $245.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $582.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $565.66.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

