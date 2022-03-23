SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,565 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Benchmark cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.88. 406,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,740,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $63.10.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

