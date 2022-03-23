SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after purchasing an additional 417,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,231,000 after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,858,000 after purchasing an additional 226,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

Shares of ULTA traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $388.87. 18,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,413. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.29 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $370.32 and its 200 day moving average is $381.25.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.