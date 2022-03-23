SkyOak Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 518,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 187,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.54. 165,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,830,418. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.61.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

