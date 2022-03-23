Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Decreases Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock traded down $4.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,425. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.01. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.85 and a 1-year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 75.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.30.

Williams-Sonoma Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.