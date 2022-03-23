Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after buying an additional 6,592,022 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,308,249,000 after acquiring an additional 79,453 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $916,455,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,506 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.58. 24,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,871. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

