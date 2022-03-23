Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $5.12 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.62. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,436. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.43.

