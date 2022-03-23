Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Trims Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 127,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 66,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 39,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

FDL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.29. 1,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,434. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $37.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.93.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.