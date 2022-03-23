SnowSwap Price Tops $1.63 on Exchanges (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $756,049.54 and $56,249.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00003863 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00049044 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.02 or 0.07002250 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,159.54 or 0.99969314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00044016 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

