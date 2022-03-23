SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Insider Meir Adest Sells 10,000 Shares

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $3,106,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,616. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.02. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.29.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

