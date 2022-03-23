Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Position Lowered by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SON. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after buying an additional 707,712 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,417,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,040,000 after buying an additional 38,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,466,000 after buying an additional 29,603 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,139,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,871,000 after buying an additional 72,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,945,000 after buying an additional 79,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.34 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -72.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is -211.76%.

SON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

