Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $77.57. 836,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,833. The stock has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day moving average is $63.30. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $3,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,767,000 after acquiring an additional 42,986 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after acquiring an additional 455,692 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 1,454.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

