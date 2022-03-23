SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.92. The company had a trading volume of 80,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,476. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.30.

