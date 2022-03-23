SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Increased by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,815 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.25. 115,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,314,147. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $42.99.
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
