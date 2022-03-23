SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) is Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s 5th Largest Position

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 7.2% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,489,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,713,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,284,000 after acquiring an additional 54,098 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,434,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period.

XBI traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.70. The stock had a trading volume of 253,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,230,927. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.49.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

