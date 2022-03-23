Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.140-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.82 million.Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.410 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Spire Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.81.

Shares of SPIR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,049,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,176. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 37,015 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers access to datasets and insights about Earth enabling organizations to make decisions. The company collects data relating to aviation, weather, maritime, and earth intelligence and gives to commercial and government organizations.

