Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cameco were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 663.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 28.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth about $76,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCJ. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

