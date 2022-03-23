Spire Wealth Management Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the third quarter worth about $799,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 257.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 481,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after buying an additional 347,086 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 628,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,233,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 126.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA INTF opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1-year low of $25.37 and a 1-year high of $31.59.

