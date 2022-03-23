Spire Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,209 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 91.1% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 25.5% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997,634 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 748,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,268,000 after acquiring an additional 97,122 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

VICI stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $33.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The company had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

