Spire Wealth Management Takes $103,000 Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

AWR opened at $86.05 on Wednesday. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $73.01 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.53.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

About American States Water (Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.